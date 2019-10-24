Nigeria: AfDB projects brings drinkable water to 20,000 households in Zaria

Over 20,000 households living in Zaria City in northern Nigeria are overjoyed with the flowing of portable water for the first time in three decades. Women and children no longer have to walk long distances in the scorching sun to fetch water from community boreholes. The risk of exposure to water-borne diseases from drinking water sold by vendors will now reduce considerably.

This change is the outcome of efforts of the African Development Bank and the Islamic Development Bank through the Zaria Water Supply and Sanitation Expansion Project (ZWSESP). The project is actively contributing to government efforts to increase access to water and sanitation from 54 percent for and 32 percent to 100 percent respectively by 2020.

The African Development Bank (AfDB) financing of USD 100 million covers the rehabilitation and expansion of the distribution system for Zaria City and its environs. This component, which has achieved 100 percent completion, includes the installation of more than 500 kilometers of pipes and a brand new 150 million litre per day water treatment plant. It also includes the rehabilitation of two water treatments.

To ensure that no family is left behind, a revolving social connection fund for low-income households is now operational. The fund provides water to poor households at subsidized rates. Two hundred sanitation facilities in schools and public places have been completed.