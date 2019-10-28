Watch Video: Car carrying 5 people lost balance, fell into a river in Orchha town
Car lost its balance while trying to avoid hitting an auto rickshaw
Watch: A car carrying 5 people lost its balance while trying to avoid hitting an autorickshaw, and fell into a river in Orchha town of Niwari district today. All the five occupants of the car were later rescued and sent to a hospital.
#WATCH Madhya Pradesh: A car carrying 5 people lost its balance, while trying to avoid hitting an autorickshaw, and fell into a river in Orchha town of Niwari district today. All the five occupants of the car were later rescued and sent to a hospital. (Source: CCTV footage) pic.twitter.com/TF8uTDBmWG— ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2019
(With inputs from agencies.)