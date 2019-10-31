One Piece Chapter 961 spoilers: Mountain god’s mutilation, Shogun exiles Oden

The manga lovers are waiting for One Piece Chapter 961 to be officially released but the spoilers supported by predictions are creating headlines. A Facebook user posted some snaps of the upcoming chapter. The story also spreads after it was teased over Reddit.

In One Piece Chapter 961, Oden is highly expected to be seen in a severe fight with the myth mountain gold wild boar. The manga lovers already know that Bingo, Bongo and Bungo captured a snow-white boar who was baby of the mountain god. Now, the mountain god is rampaging in the flower capital.

The upcoming One Piece Chapter 961 is being titled 'Story of the mountain'. According to the spoilers, the mountain god wild boar will not stop attacking the town as Bingo, Bongo and Bungo captured his baby boar. Later it was taken by Kin'emon. Everyone gave their effort to find out the baby boar and no one could find it.

Oden comes in between and informs the mountain god wild boar that the white boar is nearby. According to Digi Statement, Kin'emon tries to explain to everyone that he is who brought that boar in the town. He lost his hope to live as he presumes that O-Tsuru has died but, Oden stopped him and uses a two-sword style to knock the mountain god.

Kin'emon enrages Oden in One Piece Chapter 961 with the news that O-Tsuru has been eaten by the mountain god. Kin'emon also shouts at the giant boar to return O-Tsuro. Oden understands that Kin'emon is not adequate to confront the giant beast. Oden slices the mountain god suppressing its rampage.

Kin'emon no longer desires to live, blaming himself for the death of Tsuru. However, someone stops Kin'emon before he is able to harm him badly.

Piunikaweb reported that the shogun disappeared with the mutilation of the mountain god. Oden is banished from the Land of Wano as Kozuki Sukiyaki thinks he has caused the havoc. Kin'emon and Denjiro decided to follow Oden and become his retainers.

One Piece Chapter 961 is expected to be officially released on November 1, 2019.