Elephant named after Bin Laden creates ruckus; kills 5 people in India

A rogue elephant was contained by Indian forest officials in the northeastern part of the country on Friday. The elephant is known to have killed five villagers in Assam earlier this week.

Locals have named the elephant "Laden" after the infamous late Al-Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden because of its actions and rogue behavior in the past as well. "But that was not all. In the past Laden has also attacked our villages and killed people and destroyed our paddy fields," AFP quoted a resident of Goalpara district as saying.

The forest officials reportedly had to use domesticated elephants and drones to observe it from a safe distance and ultimately capture it.

Officials are yet to decide what to do with the rogue elephant as it continues to create ruckus in the region. Assam Forest Minister Parimal Shuklabaidya has said that an eight-person committee including wildlife experts would decide what to do, taking into consideration the welfare of the elephant as well as locals' safety.

"We are yet to decide on how to deal with the animal. There are suggestions that we should tranquilize the animal and take it to forest where there is no human habitation nearby," AFP quoted Shuklabaidya as saying.

Official figures released in June show that nearly 2,300 people have been trampled in India in the last five years, while 700 elephants have been killed since 2011.

