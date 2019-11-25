Morocco’s Agadir to hold conference on renewable and sustainable energies

The 7th edition of the international conference on renewable and sustainable energies will commence in Agadir in Morocco. It will run between November 27 and 30.

Organized in partnership with the Moroccan Agency for Sustainable Energy (MASEN - Strategic Partner), Mohammed V University of Rabat (UM5), GIZ, CNRST, Hydro Quebec, and several other national and international organizations, this conference will bring together more than 400 participants from around 40 countries.

On the menu of this meeting are several workshops and tutorials led by world-renowned experts. In addition, a large exhibition space is designed to accommodate national and international industrialists.

This annual event has become an essential space for exchange and transfer of technology for experts, researchers, industrialists and decision-makers in the fields of renewable energy, energy efficiency and sustainable development.

It will be an opportunity for Moroccan academics and industrialists to present their research work to experts, and to find opportunities for collaboration to set up and finance projects and attract investment.

In addition to its vocation as a forum to present the research work in themes related to renewable energies, energy efficiency and sustainable development, the IRSEC'19 opens on topics with very high added value for Morocco. general and the Souss-Massa region in particular.

In this sense, a workshop on desalination of seawater and a special session on energy recovery of waste are scheduled.