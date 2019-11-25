International Development News
Development News Edition

Morocco’s Agadir to hold conference on renewable and sustainable energies

Morocco’s Agadir to hold conference on renewable and sustainable energies
In addition, a large exhibition space is designed to accommodate national and international industrialists. Image Credit: Wikipedia

The 7th edition of the international conference on renewable and sustainable energies will commence in Agadir in Morocco. It will run between November 27 and 30.

Organized in partnership with the Moroccan Agency for Sustainable Energy (MASEN - Strategic Partner), Mohammed V University of Rabat (UM5), GIZ, CNRST, Hydro Quebec, and several other national and international organizations, this conference will bring together more than 400 participants from around 40 countries.

On the menu of this meeting are several workshops and tutorials led by world-renowned experts. In addition, a large exhibition space is designed to accommodate national and international industrialists.

This annual event has become an essential space for exchange and transfer of technology for experts, researchers, industrialists and decision-makers in the fields of renewable energy, energy efficiency and sustainable development.

It will be an opportunity for Moroccan academics and industrialists to present their research work to experts, and to find opportunities for collaboration to set up and finance projects and attract investment.

In addition to its vocation as a forum to present the research work in themes related to renewable energies, energy efficiency and sustainable development, the IRSEC'19 opens on topics with very high added value for Morocco. general and the Souss-Massa region in particular.

In this sense, a workshop on desalination of seawater and a special session on energy recovery of waste are scheduled.

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

NTPC likely to issue green bonds to raise funds for THDCIL, NEEPCO acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

'Pagalpanti' mints Rs 19.50 crore on first weekend

Multi-starrer comedy film Pagalpanti- starring John Abraham, Ileana DCruz, Anil Kapoor, Pulkit Samrat, and Kriti Kharbanda - minted Rs 19.50 crores at the box office over its first weekend. The costing of this film is double of Marjaawan wh...

Vooty Golf County Meets Minister Shri. KT Rama Rao

Mr K. Santosh Reddy, Chairman Dream Valley Group Mr. Ranjith Reddy Chevalla MP Mr. K Prithvi Reddy, CEO Vooty Golf County Dr. Bonthu Rammohan, City Mayor Mr. Baba Fasi Uddin, Deputy City Mayor along with legendary Cricketer Mr. Kapil Dev, ...

Soccer-Talking points from the Serie A weekend

Talking points from the Serie A weekend SASSUOLOS BOGA TOO QUICK OFF THE FIELD AFTER SUBSTITUTIONSassuolo forward Jeremie Boga has been given a ticking-off by coach Roberto De Zerbi for leaving the field too quickly after he was substituted...

Lankan govt not to succumb to pressures from NGOs: President Gotabaya Rajapaksa

Sri Lankas new government will not succumb to pressures from non governmental organisations, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has said, asserting that the situation needs to be changed. Addressing a function after he visited a top Buddhist temp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019