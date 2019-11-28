International Development News
Key highlights of 2019 Global Gender Summit revealed

The joint United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA)-African Development Bank Africa Gender Index – a report that assesses African countries on gender equality. Image Credit: AfDB

The 2019 Global Gender Summit commenced on Monday, November 25 in Rwanda's capital, Kigali with a strong call to surge ahead on gender issues and move from commitment to action. Here are the key highlights from the Global Gender Summit that concluded on November 27.

Launch of the risk-sharing facility for the Bank-led Affirmative Finance Action for Women in Africa, or AFAWA, programme – to support the program's three-pronged approach, which seeks to quickly close the gender gap by facilitating access to finance, providing technical assistance and creating an enabling business environment for women-led businesses to thrive.

50 Million African Women Speak – a new Pan-African networking platform and web and mobile-based application to directly connect 50 million African women entrepreneurs. The platform links women to financial institutions and provides networking opportunities across Africa.

The joint United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA)-African Development Bank Africa Gender Index – a report that assesses African countries on gender equality.

Fashionomics Africa Digital Marketplace and mobile app – the first ever digital B2B and B2C pan-African networking platform, dedicated to micro, small and medium-sized enterprises operating in the African textile, apparel and accessories industries.

Also speaking at the press conference marking the close of the Summit's multilateral development bank segment, the Chairperson of the Multilateral Development Banks' Gender working group Chairperson, Sonomi Tanaka, said summit discussions were productive and some African countries are carrying out good practices. However, Tanaka noted the critical importance of data in development policies working toward gender equality. "Again and again, this is something that is coming up. This lack of data comes up across any topic…and data is one area we need to continue to focus on," she said.

The African Development Bank Group Vice President for Agriculture, Human and Social Development, Dr. Jennifer Blanke said to the media persons that much of Summit conversation centered around growing awareness that women need to be part of the development solution. "Women are a force to be unleashed and supported to ensure that they can really do their part in development in Africa. Women are already such a hugely important part of the development process," she said.

"There is a dearth of data on these issues. The bottom line is if we don't measure it, you don't do it. If you don't measure, it means you don't care about it - and we care about it," Blanke said.

