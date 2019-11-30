Hambol observes electricity coverage rate rising from 13 to 80 pct in 8 years

The electricity coverage rate in the region of Hambol has increased from 13 percent in 2011 to 80 percent at the end of October 2019. Hambol is located around 430 km north of Abidjan, a city on the southern Atlantic coast of Côte d'Ivoire.

The information was shared by Abdourahmane Cisse, the Minister of Petroleum, Energy and Renewable Energy during the four-day state visit made by Ivory Coast's President Alassane Ouattara in this region since Wednesday. During this state visit, which ends on Saturday, the Head of State is powering several localities in the region. This is the case of the modern district of Katiola.

The work of connection of this neighborhood of 3,700 inhabitants consisted in drawing 15 kilometres of medium and low voltage lines, to install two transformers and 366 poles as well as street lights. This was said by Abdourahmane Cissé, the Budget Minister of Ivory Coast while presenting the project to the President Alassane Ouattara on Wednesday.

He noted that in addition to the electrification of new localities, in accordance with the instructions of the President of the Republic, 40 works of extension of electricity network were realized in the Hambol. In total for the city of Katiola, the sum of 1.3 billion FCFA has been invested for network extension work.

Located in Dabakalakoro, the Dabakala source station was put into operation this Friday in the presence of the Head of State, Alassane Ouattara. This Dabakala source station, part of the Ivory Coast Power Project (PRODERCI), generated 26 source stations, including the construction of 11 new high-voltage substations and the rehabilitation and expansion of 15 high-voltage substations, the creation of 1700 km of high-voltage lines and the electrification of 500 rural communities.