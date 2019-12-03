Left Menu
Development News Edition

Great Heart Charity Association Raises RM1.9 Million At Charity Gala Dinner

Great Heart Charity Association Raises RM1.9 Million At Charity Gala Dinner

It was a night of food, fundraising and fun at the Great Heart Charity 2019 Gala Dinner as 1,800 donors, beneficiaries, volunteers and guests gathered at the Ideal Convention Centre (IDCC) on November 23.

With the goal to raise RM1.15 million to procure the Great Heart Community Centre (GHCC) that Great Heart Charity Association (GHCA) has been using for years, the dinner well surpassed their goal, with ticket sales, auction items, and merchandise sales bringing the grand total of funds raised to a whopping RM1.9 million, which is the most that the association has ever raised from the seven gala dinners that they have hosted over the years.

Yuen Juin Hoe, Vice President of GHCA, told the crowd in his review that GHCC supported the underprivileged community by giving out free lunch boxes, classes for children, medical check-ups by Chinese medicine practitioners, providing a community garden and other programs, as the association strives to be in line with the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

"In order to achieve a better and more sustainable outcome and impact, our programs are now aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals SDG 1, 2, 3, 4, 6, 11, 12, 13, 15, and 17 to address the challenges that our target beneficiaries face, including those related to poverty, zero hunger, good health and wellbeing, clean water and sanitation, sustainable cities and communities, responsible consumption and production, climate action, and life on land," said Yuen.

The dinner, themed 'Home of Kindred Spirits', truly reflected the heart of the organization as prolific donors were seen seated next to the charity's beneficiaries, with everyone enjoying a traditional Chinese course meal and toasting 'yam seng's across the hall.

Asia Musical Production (AMP) also graced the event by delivering a series of performances called Tales of 4 Dialects, a musical theatre performance that used the Teochew, Hokkien, Cantonese and Hakka dialects to depict a performance that showcased themes of identity, culture, and family.

A total of seven art pieces were also auctioned during the dinner, which included art pieces that were curated by beneficiaries, and those by renowned local artists.

An art piece called Spirit of the Tiger, produced with the needy from the Philippines received the highest bid and was sold for a total of RM144,144, bringing the total amount raised from the auction alone to RM412,257.

Most of the art pieces that were sold during the gala dinner represented both the charity and its goal for the night, which was to procure GHCC.

In fact, much of what was planned for the night was angled towards this goal, the door gifts given out were house-shaped keychains individually handmade by volunteers, the themes of the speeches and performances revolved around the idea of home, and it was emphasized once more in GHCA founder Ric See Swee Poh's speech.

"One day, when we pass by the GHCC building, we hope that you will feel the same joy as we do in the fact that we only have this building because of the generosity that you all have shown to us," said See, who also recited a poem for the night.

Established in 2010, the Great Heart Charity Association is a non-profit charitable organization in Malaysia. We aim to provide substantial and meaningful assistance to people who face difficulties in life.

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Macron: NATO needs to be clear about its modern-day purpose

French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday said he stood by his comments that NATO was experiencing brain death, and that the transatlantic security alliance needed to be clear what its core purpose was.Speaking alongside U.S. President Do...

Banks can hand Trump financial records to House Democrats, court rules

Deutsche Bank AG and Capital One Financial Corp can hand over U.S. President Donald Trumps financial records to Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives, a federal appeals court ruled on Tuesday.The ruling from the 2nd U.S. Circuit Co...

WRAPUP 1-Activist Thunberg takes youth angst to U.N. climate summit

Teen activist Greta Thunberg reached Europe on Tuesday after a 21-day catamaran dash across the Atlantic for a United Nations summit where she will invoke the fury of global youth at politicians foot-dragging over climate change. People are...

Gadhimai festival: Mass slaughter of animals begins in Nepal despite outcry

The five-yearly Gadhimai Festival, believed to be the worlds biggest animal sacrifice at one place, began in southern Nepal on Tuesday in the presence of a huge number of pilgrims from India, amidst protests by animal activists. Though the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019