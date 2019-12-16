Benin receives $100mn from World Bank to strengthen budget management

The World Bank has given 100 million dollars to support the development policies of this West African country.

The funding was allocated to Benin by the International Development Association. The funding intends to promote strong and sustainable growth over the 2019-2021 period and to strengthen budget management, as reported by ANA News.

In the opinion of Atou Seck, head of operations for the World Bank for Benin, "this financing will allow (this country) to overcome major obstacles and, in so doing, to maintain strong and united growth, to create more and better jobs and finally to promote entrepreneurship, especially among women and young people ".

In addition, according to the press release, support from the World Bank will help improve the business climate and attract private investment. The financial institution also intends to help the Beninese government in the management of public finances and debt.

The International Development Association is a structure of the World Bank that helps the poorest countries of the planet.