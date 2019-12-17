Left Menu
Development News Edition

Great Heart Charity gives safety upgrade for senior cyclists

Great Heart Charity gives safety upgrade for senior cyclists

Elderly folks in Kampar had their bicycles upgraded over the weekend to make them safer on the road, thanks to Great Heart Charity Association (GHCA) who installed front and rear lights, an umbrella holder as well as an umbrella onto 200 bicycles over the course of two hours.

The senior cyclist event, which was supposed to run for four hours, wrapped up in half the time as many seniors were at the event venue, a public basketball court, even before the team arrived to set up.

GHCA's 13 volunteers spent the morning attaching lights to the bicycles that were brought by the elderly, which for most of them is their only means of transportation.

Many who had their umbrellas with them were greeted with a pleasant surprise when the team attached brand new umbrellas bearing the Great Heart logo onto the umbrella holders, with some requesting the team to attach their personal umbrellas onto their bicycles so that they could use their new umbrellas separately instead.

Event leader, Joshua Lim, mentioned that many of the senior cyclists have been seen riding around town with their umbrellas still attached from last year's event. "Even though many old folks end up just using the umbrellas, we still see many senior cyclists with their umbrellas attached even after a year.

"This year, we hope that they will be safer on the road because we've added rear lights and front lights to their bicycles, which we haven't done before," said Lim, who was giving out the safety materials to seniors who opted to install it themselves.

Among the many seniors at the event was 77-year-old Leong Pan Nooi, who like many others brought her bicycle to the event to have GHCA volunteers install the free safety features onto her bicycle.

"Every time it rains, even just a bit, I have to stay home; this umbrella will help me go places without getting wet," said Leong in Cantonese.

Established in 2010, Great Heart Charity Association is a non-profit charitable organization in Malaysia, and aim to provide substantial and meaningful assistance to people who face difficulties in life.

TRENDING

IIM Ahmedabad protests: Around 50 protesters detained; visuals go viral

Malayalam actors come down against CAA, police action against students

Impact of Essar Steel case resolution to boost Q3 profit; also a huge positive for economy: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

Tracking system will help serve rail commuters better: Angadi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Ex-Cong MLA named in FIR in Jamia violence

The Delhi Police has named former Congress MLA Asif Khan as an accused in its FIR in the Jamia Millia Islamia university violence on December 15, officials said on Tuesday. The ex-MLA has been named along with six other persons in the first...

DCP injured after bomb hurled at cops by unidentified persons

A senior police officer was injured on Tuesday after being hit by splinters from a bomb hurled towards the team of personnel he was leading to arrest those involved in vandalising the railway station at Sankrail here, Howrah City Police sai...

Would fulfill my promise to farmers: CM Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Tuesday that he would fulfill his promise of providing aid to farmers, and the opposition should not try to make it appear as if it was being done under its pressure. He was speaking to t...

Vyapam case: Three get 7-years of rigorous imprisonment

Three people were awarded seven years of rigorous imprisonment by a special CBI court in a case related to Madhya Pradesh Police constable recruitment test. The convicts have been fined with Rs 3,000 each for malpractices in the test which ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019