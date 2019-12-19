Citizenship can be provided to Pervez Musharraf as he was born in India: Subramanian Swamy

The senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy shows sympathy to Pervez Musharraf, the former Pakistan President who has been given death sentence in absentia over his treason charges.

Amid the ongoing protests across India against Citizen Amendment Act 2019, Subramanian Swamy tweeted on Thursday on granting 'fast track citizenship' to Pervez Musharraf who was born in Old Delhi.

"We can give Musharraf fast track citizenship since he is from Daryaganj and suffering persecution. All self—acknowledged descendants of Hindus are qualified in a new CAA to come," Subramanian Swamy tweeted on Thursday morning.

A special court declared Pervez Musharraf a traitor on 17 December 2019 and sentenced him to death for abrogating and suspending the constitution in November 2007. He is also the first Pakistani Army General to be sentenced to death.

We can give Musharraf fast track citizenship since he is from Daryaganj and suffering persecution. All self—acknowledged descendants of Hindus are qualified in a new CAA to come — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) December 19, 2019

