Italian govt donates $610,000 to WFP to help drought-affected people in Zambia

The government of Italy has contributed USD 610,000 to the United Nations World Food Programme with an objective to provide food to the drought-affected people in Zambia.

The support from the Italian government comes to the World Food Programme (WFP) at a moment of increasing needs, after drought and prolonged dry spells have left 2.3 million people severely food insecure and in need of assistance.

"In the context of the current crisis, the Italian emergency contribution confirmed in December 2019 is crucial to WFP. The funds will enable WFP to procure around 340 MT of pulses to cover the food needs of about 99,000 people for an entire month, helping WFP ensure that the people residing in the areas most affected by the drought can receive the immediate assistance they need," WFP Country Representative in Zambia, Jennifer Bitonde opined.

"At the same time, WFP will continue to work to strengthening communities' resilience to future climatic shocks under its five-year Country Strategic Plan (2019-2024)," Jennifer Bitonde said.

WFP is currently supporting the government's response by delivering government-supplied maize meal, as well as by procuring and delivering pulses to ensure a nutrition-sensitive food basket. WFP is also working closely with partners to monitor food distributions and guarantee that resources reach those most in need. About 1.1 million people are expected to receive WFP's support, while the remaining 1.2 million will be assisted by the Government and other partners with whom WFP is working.

