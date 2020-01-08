Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italian govt donates $610,000 to WFP to help drought-affected people in Zambia

Italian govt donates $610,000 to WFP to help drought-affected people in Zambia
WFP is also working closely with partners to monitor food distributions and guarantee that resources reach those most in need. Image Credit: Pixabay

The government of Italy has contributed USD 610,000 to the United Nations World Food Programme with an objective to provide food to the drought-affected people in Zambia.

The support from the Italian government comes to the World Food Programme (WFP) at a moment of increasing needs, after drought and prolonged dry spells have left 2.3 million people severely food insecure and in need of assistance.

"In the context of the current crisis, the Italian emergency contribution confirmed in December 2019 is crucial to WFP. The funds will enable WFP to procure around 340 MT of pulses to cover the food needs of about 99,000 people for an entire month, helping WFP ensure that the people residing in the areas most affected by the drought can receive the immediate assistance they need," WFP Country Representative in Zambia, Jennifer Bitonde opined.

"At the same time, WFP will continue to work to strengthening communities' resilience to future climatic shocks under its five-year Country Strategic Plan (2019-2024)," Jennifer Bitonde said.

WFP is currently supporting the government's response by delivering government-supplied maize meal, as well as by procuring and delivering pulses to ensure a nutrition-sensitive food basket. WFP is also working closely with partners to monitor food distributions and guarantee that resources reach those most in need. About 1.1 million people are expected to receive WFP's support, while the remaining 1.2 million will be assisted by the Government and other partners with whom WFP is working.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amul's touching doodle on Australia bushfires will leave you teary-eyed

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

Equitas Small Finance Bank waives non-maintenance charges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Players unwilling to endorse four-day test plan - players' body

Players are unlikely to embrace the proposed four-day tests until administrators clarify how they plan to utilise the calendar space freed up by the move, the Federation of International Cricketers Associations FICA said on Wednesday. The I...

Iran says won't give Americans crashed plane's black boxes

Tehran, Jan 8 AFP Irans aviation authority said it would not hand over to Americans the recovered black boxes of a Boeing 737 that crashed Wednesday, killing all 176 passengers and crew.We will not give the black boxes to the manufacturer B...

HRD Ministry directs JNU to restore normalcy on campus at the earliest: officials

HRD Ministry directs JNU to restore normalcy on campus at the earliest officials...

Philippines offers evacuation assistance to citizens in Iraq as tensions worsen

HIGHLIGHTSPhilippine government has ordered a mandatory evacuation of Filipino workers from Iraq.The government has also offered assistance to its citizens who are not able to leave on their own.There are an estimated 1,600 Filipinos and th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020