Left Menu
Development News Edition

Equatorial Guinea plans to increase oil output in 2020 by adding 20K bpd

Equatorial Guinea plans to increase oil output in 2020 by adding 20K bpd
A member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Equatorial Guinea currently produces 120,000 bpd. Image Credit: ANI

Equatorial Guinea is set to add 20,000 barrels per day of oil production by October 2020. This addition is intended to augment production to 140,000 barrels per day (bpd), reveals Minister of Mines and Hydrocarbons, H.E. Gabriel Obiang Lima said on Sunday.

"We expect an increase this year of around 20,000 bpd additional because of the new discoveries," the minister said.

Noble Energy, Trident Energy and Kosmos Energy have made recent offshore discoveries in Equatorial Guinea that are expected to yield positive results in the country's efforts to boost oil production – and will continue appraisals throughout the year.

A member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Equatorial Guinea currently produces 120,000 bpd. H.E. Gabriel Obiang Lima also pointed out that up to 5 additional blocs will be put up for licensing in April and the construction of two refineries. These are likely to process up to 40,000 bpd of crude oil that is expected to be up and running by the end of the year.

In Equatorial Guinea's budget for 2020, the oil prices is forecast at USD 51 a barrel. The Minister also cited agreements and memorandums of understanding for two new oil refineries would be announced in April. "In April we are probably going to announce new blocks that will be put for licensing...it will be direct negotiations… they are about four to five blocks," he added.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ontario: Pickering nuclear power station alert called off; no threat to public

UP head of PTI gets national integration award

UPDATE 1-Philippines warns of 'explosive eruption' as Taal volcano spews ash

UPDATE 1-China says will not change position on Taiwan after landslide election

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

SC orders ED to attach corporate properties of JP Morgan for violation of FEMA in Amrapali case

The Supreme Court Monday asked the Enforcement Directorate to attach the Indian properties of JP Morgan, which engaged in a transaction with the now-defunct Amrapali Group to allegedly siphon off homebuyers money in violation of the Foreign...

Navy introduces superior quality fuel for its platforms

The Indian Navy on Monday started using a new and superior category of high speed diesel which is expected to boost reliability of key platforms and their performance besides reducing carbon footprint. Indian Navy officials said the use of ...

2 drug peddlers held with contraband in Jammu region

Two alleged drug peddlers were arrested with 110 grams of heroin and 250 grams of charas at separate places in Kathua and Samba districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said. In the first incident, Amandeep Singh was arrested from J...

Odisha need 32 runs, Haryana three wickets for victory

Odisha needed 32 runs while Haryana required three wickets, leaving their Group C Ranji Trophy clash tantalisingly poised here on Monday. As many as 12 wickets tumbled at the Chaudhary Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium in Lahli with Odisha medium p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020