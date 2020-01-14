Left Menu
Development News Edition

South Korea donates $2mn to UNHCR to support IDPs, refugees, returnees in Iraq

South Korea donates $2mn to UNHCR to support IDPs, refugees, returnees in Iraq
As Iraq is convalescing from conflict, thousands of vulnerable displaced families remain in terrible requirement of humanitarian assistance. Image Credit: Wikipedia

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has recently received a contribution of around USD 2 million from the Republic of Korea with an objective to support internally displaced persons (IDPs), refugees and returnees in Iraq.

This contribution from South Korea is intended to ensure the provision of highly required lifesaving support for displaced populations in Iraq, including the provision of shelter, protection services, cash assistance, child protection and prevention of sexual and gender-based violence among others.

As Iraq is convalescing from conflict, thousands of vulnerable displaced families remain in terrible requirement of humanitarian assistance. With more than 1.4 million displaced Iraqis, 4.5 million returnees and 286,000 refugees, the needs remain massive and ongoing assistance is essential to continue ensuring a stable and peaceful recovery.

"While the situation in Iraq has notably improved during the past years and the country is steadily transitioning and advancing into a new post-conflict phase, we need to continue supporting its people in their recovery and national reconciliation efforts. Particularly the more than 1.4 million Iraqis and over 286,000 refugees still affected by displacement and wishing to rebuild their lives. This generous and flexible contribution enables us to be responsive and compassionate with those that continue relying heavily on humanitarian assistance. With ongoing support, we will stand with all those affected by displacement in Iraq until complete recovery is achieved," the UNHCR representative in Iraq, Philippa Candler opined.

"The Korean Government is committed to supporting humanitarian activities in Iraq and will continue to stand by the Iraqi people who are in dire need of humanitarian assistance. I truly believe that Korea's continuing support for the improvement of humanitarian situation through the Iraqi Government and international organizations such as the UNHCR will help the people of Iraq in their pursuit of recovery and stability and also contribute to the achievement of leaving no one behind," the Ambassador of South Korea to Iraq, Jang Kyung-Wook said.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ugandan Imam discovers his newlywed wife is a man when police undresses him after 2 weeks

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

Sebi extends deadline to Apr 2022 to split CMD post

After allegations, Maha orders probe into working of SARTHI

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Two dead as car falls into canal near Pune

Two people were killed after their car veered off the road and plunged into a canal near Ganegaon on the citys outskirts on Tuesday evening, the police said. The accident took place under the jurisdiction of Ranjangaon police station. The ...

US STOCKS-S&P 500 eases from record on tech retreat, Wells Fargo slide

The SP 500 eased from record levels on Tuesday, as technology stocks handed back gains made on hopes of a preliminary U.S.-China trade deal and Wells Fargo slid in a mixed start to big banks quarterly earnings. Kicking off the fourth-quarte...

Mumbai: Group of spectators use India-Australia match stand to voice dissent against CAA, NRC

A group of spectators on Tuesday used the India-Australia cricket match at Mumbais Wankhede stadium as a platform to express their dissent over the CAA, NRC, and NPR. The protestors were seen wearing white T-shirts with black letters emboss...

UPDATE 1-Russian hackers targeted Ukrainian company at center of impeachment storm -cybersecurity firm

Russian military hackers tried to steal emails from the Ukrainian energy firm where Hunter Biden, the son of Democratic U.S. presidential contender Joe Biden, had a seat on the board, an American cybersecurity firm said on Monday. Energy co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020