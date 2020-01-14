South Korea donates $2mn to UNHCR to support IDPs, refugees, returnees in Iraq

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has recently received a contribution of around USD 2 million from the Republic of Korea with an objective to support internally displaced persons (IDPs), refugees and returnees in Iraq.

This contribution from South Korea is intended to ensure the provision of highly required lifesaving support for displaced populations in Iraq, including the provision of shelter, protection services, cash assistance, child protection and prevention of sexual and gender-based violence among others.

As Iraq is convalescing from conflict, thousands of vulnerable displaced families remain in terrible requirement of humanitarian assistance. With more than 1.4 million displaced Iraqis, 4.5 million returnees and 286,000 refugees, the needs remain massive and ongoing assistance is essential to continue ensuring a stable and peaceful recovery.

"While the situation in Iraq has notably improved during the past years and the country is steadily transitioning and advancing into a new post-conflict phase, we need to continue supporting its people in their recovery and national reconciliation efforts. Particularly the more than 1.4 million Iraqis and over 286,000 refugees still affected by displacement and wishing to rebuild their lives. This generous and flexible contribution enables us to be responsive and compassionate with those that continue relying heavily on humanitarian assistance. With ongoing support, we will stand with all those affected by displacement in Iraq until complete recovery is achieved," the UNHCR representative in Iraq, Philippa Candler opined.

"The Korean Government is committed to supporting humanitarian activities in Iraq and will continue to stand by the Iraqi people who are in dire need of humanitarian assistance. I truly believe that Korea's continuing support for the improvement of humanitarian situation through the Iraqi Government and international organizations such as the UNHCR will help the people of Iraq in their pursuit of recovery and stability and also contribute to the achievement of leaving no one behind," the Ambassador of South Korea to Iraq, Jang Kyung-Wook said.

