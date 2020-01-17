AfDB discusses with DRC govt on fast development of Inga Site, launch of Inga 3

The Minister of Finance of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Sele Yalaghuli recently said in Abidjan that the government officials have discussed with the heads of African Development Bank on the development of the Inga site and the launch of the Inga 3 project.

"We come to reaffirm our partnership with the African Development Bank and its leadership in the effective and rapid implementation of the Inga 3 project," Sele Yalaghuli said.

The high-level consultation workshop mobilized several senior Congolese government officials and the Bank team in charge of the project. The Democratic Republic of the Congo relies on the partnership with the Bank as well as on its leadership. The discussions held between January 13 and 14 focused on the Inga site, the optimal development of which will allow the Congo to establish a roadmap for the development of the Inga 3 project, with a capacity of 4,800 MW.

"My presence at the Bank's headquarters is a strong signal to move to a stage of concretization of the development of the Inga site," the Minister of State, in charge of Water Resources and Energy, Eustache Muhanzi Mubembe opined. The minister recalled that his country's presence at the African Investment Forum 2019 organized by the Bank in South Africa, has strengthened its commitment and determination, "because we have to break with the rhetoric and go quickly.

On the other hand, the workshop made it possible to carry out an inventory of the project and to review the process of selection of private partners as well as the review of the request. Much of the discussion focused on issues related to acquisitions and private sector financing.

There is a requirement to optimize the development of the potential of the Inga site for the benefit of the DRC, the region and all African continent, stressed Interim Bank Vice President, Energy Sector Wale Shonibare. He also reaffirmed the Bank's commitment to maintain its leadership and unfailing support for the realization of 'this integrative project'.

