EU launches new campaign to end SGBV in Liberia, Ghana, Mali

Image Credit: Pixabay

The European Union, Oxfam, Foundation for Community Initiative is set to launch a new program on Tuesday, January 21 to empower women, girls, boys and men to take action in ending Sexual and Gender Based Violence in Liberia, Ghana and Mali.

The multi-country programme, based on a release by the European Union, will create an enabling environment for girls and women to know, exercise and claim their rights to end sexual and gender-based violence. Consequently, it has the dual focus of strengthening capacities of civil society partners, especially women's groups, to influence policies and services to prevent and respond to Sexual and Gender Based Violence (SGBV).

The new program is intended to focus on challenging and changing discriminatory social and gender norms, attitudes and practices to prevent violence against women and girls, APA News stated. The release stated that the dual focus would contribute to concrete changes for vulnerable community members as well as achieve sustainable results.

The release from European Union (EU) stated that the dual focus would contribute to concrete changes for vulnerable community members as well as achieve sustainable results. The release said 65 percent of this grant would be sub-granted to local civil society organizations. In Liberia, eight women's rights organizations will receive 1,000,000 euro over the next three years.

