Left Menu
Development News Edition

AfDB to organize a consultation mission for directors in Dakar on Feb 17

AfDB to organize a consultation mission for directors in Dakar on Feb 17
The directors will also meet the AfDB’s development partners in Senegal, representatives of the private sector and of civil society. Image Credit: Wikipedia

The African Development Bank is all set to organize a consultation mission for its directors between February 17 and 21 in Senegal's capital, Dakar.

The setting up of a consultation mission is intended to boost cooperation between the Senegalese government and the African Development Bank (AfDB). The effort is to assess the portfolio and commitments of AfDB in Senegal and to know the status of varied projects it funds.

A meeting has been planned with the Ministers of Agriculture and Rural Equipment, Tourism and Air Transport, Oil and Energy, Land Infrastructure and Access and Community Development. The Blaise Diagne International Airport (AIBD) will be visited by the AfDB administrators and the achievements of the Sahel Resilience Building Project (P2RS) in the Fatick region will be inspected.

The directors will also meet the AfDB's development partners in Senegal, representatives of the private sector and of civil society. A press conference is planned at the end of this mission.

Since 1972, AfDB has financed 114 operations for a cumulative amount of approx. 1,878 billion FCFA (around USD 3.15 billion). Outstanding commitments amount to around CFA 1,187 billion (around USD 2 billion) and are made up of public sector projects, private sector operations and a partial credit guarantee to cover exchange risk.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Hand sanitisers as London Fashion Week opens amid coronavirus disruption

Hand sanitisers were set to become the new must-have accessory as London Fashion Week opened on Friday, in what was expected to be a subdued gathering hit by the absence of many Chinese attendees because of coronavirus.Kicking off the catwa...

New York prosecutor to make closing argument in Weinstein rape case

New York prosecutors on Friday will urge jurors to find former movie producer Harvey Weinstein guilty of rape and sexual assault, a day after Weinsteins lawyers accused the prosecution of being overzealous.Assistant District Attorney Joan I...

SpiceJet shares climb nearly 6 pc after Q3 results

Shares of SpiceJet on Friday jumped nearly 6 per cent after the company posted a net profit of Rs 73.2 crore for the three months ended December. The scrip climbed 5.79 per cent to close at Rs 89.60 on the BSE. During the day, it advanced 1...

Performance in Vivad se Vishwas scheme to be reflected in taxman's annual appraisal;decide postings

Performance in implementing the Vivad se Vishwas scheme, announced in the recent budget to settle disputed cases between the Income Tax Department and taxpayers, will be reflected in the annual appraisal of tax officers and also decide thei...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020