AfDB to organize a consultation mission for directors in Dakar on Feb 17

The African Development Bank is all set to organize a consultation mission for its directors between February 17 and 21 in Senegal's capital, Dakar.

The setting up of a consultation mission is intended to boost cooperation between the Senegalese government and the African Development Bank (AfDB). The effort is to assess the portfolio and commitments of AfDB in Senegal and to know the status of varied projects it funds.

A meeting has been planned with the Ministers of Agriculture and Rural Equipment, Tourism and Air Transport, Oil and Energy, Land Infrastructure and Access and Community Development. The Blaise Diagne International Airport (AIBD) will be visited by the AfDB administrators and the achievements of the Sahel Resilience Building Project (P2RS) in the Fatick region will be inspected.

The directors will also meet the AfDB's development partners in Senegal, representatives of the private sector and of civil society. A press conference is planned at the end of this mission.

Since 1972, AfDB has financed 114 operations for a cumulative amount of approx. 1,878 billion FCFA (around USD 3.15 billion). Outstanding commitments amount to around CFA 1,187 billion (around USD 2 billion) and are made up of public sector projects, private sector operations and a partial credit guarantee to cover exchange risk.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.