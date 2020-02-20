Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo Day 2 wraps up; financials, partnerships in focus

Day 2 of Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020 has been wrapped up with final remarks from officials from GOGLA, World Bank, IFC along with Simon K. Kachapin, Chief Administrative Secretary, Kenya's Ministry of Energy.

Sessions on Wednesday were on topics ranging from enhancing value for consumers, the potential of the sector in a humanitarian setting to achieving financial viability and sustainability. The need for subsidies but in a way that it doesn't disrupt the sector was also discussed during interactive panel discussions.

The discussions also focused on the e-waste problem that is growing as the off-grid solar sector grows. Panel experts discussed how collaborating with allied sectors might be the answer to the e-waste problem.

Vijay Gada, GOGLA's regional representative for India, also embraced the need for more partnerships to help the sector grow. "Companies need to see each other as partners and collaborators and not as competitors," he said.

