Dangal organized in Delhi in memory of wrestler Guru Dharmpal Yadav

In the memory of Guru Dharmpal Yadav (World Wrestling Champion), the Yamuna Youth Center organized a prize-winning Dangal (wrestling competition) at Ghat No. 2 in Yamuna Bazar, Delhi on the occasion of Holi.

Yamuna Youth Center's general secretary Vijay Shankar Chaturvedi said that they have been organizing various types of sporting activities for the last 60 years. He urged the Delhi Government and Delhi Municipal Corporation to offer grants to all the akharas in the national capital to enable the wrestlers to compete at the international level.

Dangal convenor Khalifa Ajay Yadav said that more than 100 wrestlers participated in the competition and a large number of people were present to catch the action.

Former Member of Parliament Jai Prakash Agrawal was invited as the Chief Guest at the Dangal. Agarwal appreciated the functionaries of the akhara for providing free physical training to children and youth and congratulated the wrestlers for bringing laurels to the country in wrestling.

He felicitated wrestler Namah Vinod for winning a silver medal at International Wrestling Competition. Hari Dutt Sharma social worker, Ramesh Dutt Former Deputy Mayor, Dr RB Singh, Harsh Sharma former corporator and President of Delhi Wrestling Federation Raj Singh honored the winning wrestlers by tying a turban around their head.

The wrestlers competed by wrestling with their equals in the competition and displayed their wrestling moves and skills. In the showpiece bout of the competition, Vikas from Guru Dharmpal Yadav Akhara defeated wrestler Hrithik in an interesting match and won the biggest cash prize of Rs 11,000.

Also, Nakul defeated Abhinandan, Faizan thrashed Himanshu, Nitin defeated Nishant. Rehan thump Tara Singh and Saurabh defeated Pawan Kumar in the Dangal and won the cash prize. Publicity Minister Shri Pulkit Chaturvedi also assisted in the smooth conduct of the dangal.

