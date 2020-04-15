Left Menu
Intuit QuickBooks today announced that it is starting a program called Consult an Expert to support small businesses and accountants in India during the COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 15-04-2020 12:29 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 12:29 IST
Intuit Quickbooks starts program to help small businesses and accountants in India during COVID-19
Intuit Quickbooks . Image Credit: ANI

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] April 15 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Intuit QuickBooks today announced that it is starting a program called Consult an Expert to support small businesses and accountants in India during the COVID-19 pandemic. Intuit's QuickBooks Online is the world's online leading financial management solution for small business owners and accountants.

The Consult an Expert program will provide free, timely, relevant and virtual advice from a pool of experts to small businesses and accountants in the country. Small businesses can now connect with an Intuit QuickBooks' verified expert and get advice on tax filing, managing a virtual business, collaborating with an accountant and financial planning for the new fiscal.

Accountants can leverage the advisors to learn about on managing a virtual firm and consulting plus supporting their clients during this time. "At Intuit QuickBooks India, we recognize the challenges that confront small businesses and accountants from the constantly changing COVID-19 situation. They have to quickly adapt to new ways of working and maintain their financial health as well. This program aims to help them run their business, serve their customers, and manage their employees more effectively in today's environment. This includes how they can continue running their business in a virtual environment, best practices for working remotely and getting ahead on their financial situation. We have brought on board professionals with expertise in accounting, taxation, budgeting, payroll, cloud accountings, Goods and Services Tax, management reporting, compliance, to cover a number of aspects of financial management relevant to our customers. Along with this these experts are also early adopters of technology and have a wealth of experience in managing their practice virtually", said Aditi Puri Batra, Country Manager, Intuit QuickBooks India.

Apart from the Consult an Expert program, Intuit QuickBooks India has created a COVID-19 microsite to equip small businesses and accountants with important and relevant information on how they can prepare for business continuity, communicate with their customers and support their employees during the virus outbreak. The content ranges from useful tips on financial preparedness, workplace prevention, best practices for remote work, boosting employee morale among others.

Links to Indian government resources like the Ministry of Health and Family welfare along with links to articles from the QuickBooks India blog have also been provided. The content on the microsite is periodically updated. For more information on Consult an Expert program, check out: https://quickbooks.intuit.com/in/consultanexpert/

To access the COVID-19 microsite, log onto: https://quickbooks.intuit.com/in/business-help/ This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

