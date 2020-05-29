Left Menu
Development News Edition

Monsoon likely to hit Kerala on June 1: IMD

Anand Sharma, Deputy Director-General, India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said that the monsoon is likely to hit Kerala on June 1.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2020 12:23 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 12:23 IST
Monsoon likely to hit Kerala on June 1: IMD
Anand Sharma, Deputy Director-General, India Meteorological Department speaks to ANI in New Delhi on Friday [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Anand Sharma, Deputy Director-General, India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said that the monsoon is likely to hit Kerala on June 1. The IMD further predicted that thunderstorm with light rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Jhajjar, Kharkhoda, Gurugram, Palwal, Hathras, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Mujjafarnagar, Khatauli, Bijnor, and Nazibabad during the next two hours.

The downpour is also likely in adjoining areas of South, South-West, North-West Delhi, and Faridabad today. Anand Sharma informed that due to the prevalence of Western Disturbance over Himalayan region, the northwestern parts of the country would have temperatures less than 40 degrees Celsius in the coming days.

Maharashtra's Vidarbha and some other areas of the state might have an isolated heat wave today, he added. "We have said that monsoon will hit Kerala on 1st June, it's a good sign. First week is going to be good for west coast especially up to Maharashtra," he said.

"Heatwave has disappeared from the Northwest part of India. The temperature has come down and for the next 3 to 4 days, it is going to remain below 40 degrees Celsius. After a couple of days, there would be a slight increase in the temperature. In May end we would have pleasant weather," Sharma added. The advance of the monsoon over Indian mainland is marked by monsoon onset over Kerala and is an important indicator characterising the transition from hot and dry season to a rainy season. As the monsoon progresses northward, relief from scorching summer temperatures is experienced over the areas. (ANI)

TRENDING

ITC, Amway enter into strategic partnership; to introduce products in health, immunity space

Margaret Lin Xavier: Google doodle on Thailand’s first female doctor

Why Pirates of the Caribbean 6 will surely return with Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow

Sun Pharma gets DCGI approval for clinical trial with Nafamostat in Covid-19 patients

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

INSIGHT-Black voters don't trust mail ballots. That's a problem for Democrats

Sharon Fason used to accompany her mother to their south Chicago polling place every Election Day as a little girl, watching as she joined their African-American neighbors in the hard-won right of casting a ballot.Now 47, Fason says she alw...

Soccer-FA Cup final to be held on August 1

The FA Cup final will be held on Aug. 1, the Football Association announced on Friday, after the Premier League said on Thursday that its season will restart on June 17. The quarter-finals of the FA Cup will be held over the weekend of June...

Functioning of Delhi HC, district courts restricted till June 14

The Delhi High Court Friday decided to restrict till June 14 its functioning as also of the district courts to urgent matters only in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Administrative and General Supervision Committee of the high co...

Punjab raises fine for spitting, not wearing masks in public to Rs500

Punjab on Friday announced stricter penalties for those not adhering to restrictions put in place to contain the Covid-19 outbreak, increasing significantly the fine for spitting and not wearing masks in public to Rs500. The state governmen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020