Monsoon likely to hit Himachal Pradesh on June 24: IMD

Monsoon may hit most parts of Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday (June 24), said Manmohan Singh, Director of IMD Shimla.

ANI | Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 24-06-2020 09:29 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 09:29 IST
Manmohan Singh, Director of IMD Shimla. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Monsoon may hit most parts of Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday (June 24), said Manmohan Singh, Director of IMD Shimla. The IMD has further predicted that some areas of Uttar Pradesh are also likely to receive rains in the next three hours.

"It has been raining in Himachal Pradesh since the last few days, these are pre-monsoon showers. Monsoon arrives in the state generally around 24th June, this time also it is expected to arrive at the same time," Singh said while speaking to ANI on Tuesday. "Rain/Thundershowers and lightning are very likely to occur today during next 3 hrs at a few places over Budaun, Sambhal, Aligarh, Bulandsahar, Bijnor, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Saharanpur, Hapur, Amroha, Meerut,GB Nagar, Mathura, Hathras, Raebareli, Lucknow, Barabanki districts," the IMD Lucknow stated in its advisory.

The IMD has further predicted that the monsoon is likely to cover Uttarakhand, some parts of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab on June 24-25. It further predicted that conditions are becoming favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into remaining parts of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh and Delhi in next 48 hours. (ANI)

