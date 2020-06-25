Left Menu
Monsoon arrives in Delhi: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday declared the onset of monsoon over Delhi.

Updated: 25-06-2020 15:31 IST
Image Credit: ANI

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday declared the onset of monsoon over Delhi. "Southwest Monsoon further advances over some more parts of west Rajasthan, east Rajasthan, eastern parts of Haryana, Delhi, entire UP, most parts of Punjab and some parts of Haryana today dated 25.06.2020," said Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the regional forecasting centre of the IMD.

"The northern limit of the monsoon passes through Nagor, Alwar, Delhi, Karnal and Ferozepur," he further said. The IMD also predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places in the national capital and its adjoining areas such as Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and Ghaziabad. (ANI)

