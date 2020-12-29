Left Menu
Delhi's AQI improves to 'poor' from 'very poor' category

Slight relief from air pollution as Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) improved to 'poor' from 'very poor' category on Tuesday, according to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2020 08:54 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 08:54 IST
Visuals from Khelgaon Marg in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Slight relief from air pollution as Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) improved to 'poor' from 'very poor' category on Tuesday, according to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). The national capital's overall AQI stands at 280 said Ministry of Earth Science's SAFAR. India Meteorological Department (IMD) Scientist RK Jenamani on Monday said that the AQI of Delhi will be in the 'good' or 'poor' category up to January 02.

Following the ongoing COVID-19 conditions, health experts have urged people to take extra precautions as respiratory diseases tend to worsen with a dip in temperature and a rise in pollution levels. An AQI between 0-50 is marked good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101- 200 is moderate, 201- 300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is considered severe.

According to SAFAR estimates updated at 8.29 am, most of the areas in the national capital including Delhi University, Lodhi Road, Mathura Road, and IIT-Delhi recorded air quality in the 'poor' category. Pusa Road area has recorded Particulate Matter 10 at 189 which stands in the moderate category. (ANI)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

