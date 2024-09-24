CERT-In and SISA Unveil AI Security Certification Program to Strengthen Cybersecurity

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) and global cybersecurity company SISA have collaboratively launched the Certified Security Professional for Artificial Intelligence (CSPAI) program. This initiative ensures the integration of AI into business applications while adhering to sustainable practices.

The Ministry of Electronics and IT emphasized that this Public-Private Partnership (PPP) between the two entities is a landmark step for AI security certification in India. According to MeitY, CSPAI is the country's first ANAB-accredited AI security certification program.

The program aims to equip security professionals with the necessary skills to integrate AI into business applications effectively and sustainably. At a ceremony organized by SISA in Bengaluru, CERT-In's Director General Dr. Sanjay Bahl, and SISA's Founder and CEO Dharshan Shanthamurthy awarded the ANAB-accredited AI Security Certification (CSPAI) certificates to cybersecurity experts.

Dr. Bahl noted, "This timely and comprehensive CSPAI program empowers professionals with a deep understanding of AI systems and the proactive measures needed against emerging threats. It is perfectly attuned to the evolving AI threat landscape in cybersecurity."

Shanthamurthy elaborated, "The CSPAI program aligns with our Cyber Nalanda initiative to address future cybersecurity challenges. By certifying professionals, we enhance organizational security, reduce breaches, and build greater trust with customers and stakeholders."

SISA's VP of Forensics and R&D, Renju Verghese, delivered an in-depth presentation on the program's unique features and security strategies to protect AI systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)