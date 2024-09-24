Left Menu

CERT-In and SISA Unveil AI Security Certification Program to Strengthen Cybersecurity

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) and SISA launched the Certified Security Professional for Artificial Intelligence (CSPAI) program. This initiative aims to integrate AI into business applications while maintaining sustainable practices. This PPP initiative marks the first ANAB-accredited AI security certification in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2024 11:54 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 11:54 IST
CERT-In and SISA Unveil AI Security Certification Program to Strengthen Cybersecurity
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) and global cybersecurity company SISA have collaboratively launched the Certified Security Professional for Artificial Intelligence (CSPAI) program. This initiative ensures the integration of AI into business applications while adhering to sustainable practices.

The Ministry of Electronics and IT emphasized that this Public-Private Partnership (PPP) between the two entities is a landmark step for AI security certification in India. According to MeitY, CSPAI is the country's first ANAB-accredited AI security certification program.

The program aims to equip security professionals with the necessary skills to integrate AI into business applications effectively and sustainably. At a ceremony organized by SISA in Bengaluru, CERT-In's Director General Dr. Sanjay Bahl, and SISA's Founder and CEO Dharshan Shanthamurthy awarded the ANAB-accredited AI Security Certification (CSPAI) certificates to cybersecurity experts.

Dr. Bahl noted, "This timely and comprehensive CSPAI program empowers professionals with a deep understanding of AI systems and the proactive measures needed against emerging threats. It is perfectly attuned to the evolving AI threat landscape in cybersecurity."

Shanthamurthy elaborated, "The CSPAI program aligns with our Cyber Nalanda initiative to address future cybersecurity challenges. By certifying professionals, we enhance organizational security, reduce breaches, and build greater trust with customers and stakeholders."

SISA's VP of Forensics and R&D, Renju Verghese, delivered an in-depth presentation on the program's unique features and security strategies to protect AI systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

 Global
2
Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

 Global
3
Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

 Singapore
4
Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Digital Economy: How Electronic Signatures Drive Trust and Security

Urban vs Rural: Real-Time Indicators in Forecasting Household Welfare During the Pandemic

Understanding Trust in C2C E-Commerce: Key Influencers and Pathways for Future Study

Exploring Soundscapes in Robotic Storytelling: Effects on Engagement and Genre Variation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024