Kia Carens Achieves Record 200,000 Sales in Just 36 Months

Kia India's Carens model has achieved a significant milestone, surpassing 200,000 units sold within just 36 months of its launch. This positions the Carens as one of the fastest-selling models in its category, highlighting its appeal among Indian families seeking comfort, space, and advanced features.

The car's popularity is further evidenced by the high demand for its top trims, accounting for 24% of total sales. Buyers are particularly attracted to features like the sunroof, multi-drive modes, and ventilated seats. The petrol variant leads preference with 58% of sales, while 32% of customers choose Automatic and iMT transmissions for easier driving.

Additionally, 28% of buyers opted for variations with a sunroof, and the 7-seater models represent 95% of sales, solidifying its place as a family vehicle. Hardeep Singh Brar, Kia India's senior VP of sales, remarked that the Carens' success underscores Kia's commitment to addressing evolving Indian family needs, offering a blend of innovation and practicality.

