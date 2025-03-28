Left Menu

Hyundai Motor India Secures Prestigious Stock Index Inclusions

Hyundai Motor India Limited has achieved a significant milestone by being included in key Indian and global stock indices. This inclusion solidifies its market presence and credibility following its stock market debut in October 2024. The company's strategic growth reflects strong performance and commitment to innovation.

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has reached a pivotal milestone with its inclusion in major Indian capital market indices, such as NIFTY Next 50, NIFTY 100, NIFTY 500, and S&P BSE 500. This development follows the company's stock market debut on October 22, 2024, boosting its market presence and credibility.

Unsoo Kim, Managing Director of HMIL, expressed his excitement over this achievement, emphasizing that being part of esteemed indices like the NIFTY Next 50 and S&P BSE 500 strengthens HMIL's standing in Indian stock exchanges. "As India grows, HMIL will continue to resonate with it by focusing on innovation, operational improvements, and strategic investments," Kim stated.

The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. (NSE) has recognized HMIL in its Broad Market and Thematic Indices. Notably, HMIL has become the sole large-cap Indian entity added to the MSCI Global Standard Index during Morgan Stanley Capital International's reshuffling on February 28, 2025. This inclusion underscores the company's robust growth trajectory and market prominence.

