Coimbatore municipal corporation uses robots to end manual scavenging

In a bid to eliminate manual scavenging in Coimbatore, the municipal corporation is now taking the help of robots to clean the clogged drains of the city.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu)
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 13:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 13:30 IST
A Coimbatore municipal corporation worker uses robot to clean clogged drains [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

In a bid to eliminate manual scavenging in Coimbatore, the municipal corporation is now taking the help of robots to clean the clogged drains of the city. A few feet tall robot with a monitor and a screen has been given to the sanitary workers to clean the manholes without the need to peep inside the manhole filled with toxic gases and dirt.

These robots can go 20 feet deeper inside the open hole and clear the blockages. "These robots are already in use in seven cities. But today, it was the first time that it has been used by the workers of Coimbatore Corporation. We are working on advanced robots now which in future can rescue babies trapped inside the borewells,' said Rashid, a robot designer.

Two years back, the Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DICCI) has also launched jetting machines for sanitation workers. According to DICCI, around 1300 had died due to manual scavenging in 2015.

The central government has also launched Swachh Bharat Mission - Urban on October 2, 2014, which aims at making urban India free from open defecation and achieving 100 per cent scientific management of municipal solid waste in 4,041 statutory towns in the country. The objectives of this mission are as follows:-

- Elimination of open defecation- Eradication of Manual Scavenging- Modern and Scientific Municipal Solid Waste Management- To effect behavioural change regarding healthy sanitation practices- Generate awareness about sanitation and its linkage with public health. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Latest News

SKorea 'to extend' military pact with Japan: media

Nagoya, Nov 22 AFP South Korea will extend a critical military intelligence-sharing agreement with Japan, Japanese media reported on Friday, just hours before the pact was due to expire as the two US allies row. National broadcaster NHK and...

Take 5: Browns' missing piece, Cowboys-Patriots clash

Heavyweight clashes in Foxborough, Mass., and Santa Clara, Calif., headline a juicy Week 12 slate, but were going to start first with the Cleveland Browns. At 4-6, the Browns remain playoff long shots, but theyve unveiled perhaps the league...

Patidar leader Hardik Patel extends support to JNU students' protest

Patidar community leader Hardik Patel on Friday extended support to the protest by the students of Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU against the hostel fee hike. In a message posted on his Twitter handle, he said the students are not fighting...

Lack of sleep far more harmful than thought: Study

Sleep deprivation is much more harmful to humans than previously thought, according to one of the largest sleep studies to date. The study, published in the Journal of Experimental Psychology General, is the first to assess how sleep depriv...
