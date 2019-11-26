Delhi: Air quality remains 'poor' despite early morning drizzle

The air quality of Delhi on Tuesday remained in the 'poor' category for the second consecutive day with overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 242 with PM10 at 157 and PM2.5 at 70 at 9 am, said System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). The capital received a drizzle in the morning but it did not bring down the pollution levels. The 'Poor' AQI category is forecast for November 27 as well.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 is marked as severe/hazardous. AQI was 235 in Dhirpur at 9 am and it dipped to the ' poor' category at 263 in Mathura Road area. AQI near Pusa, Airport Terminal 3 and Delhi University stood at 228, 264 and 215 respectively.

Residents of the city complained of breathlessness and fatigue while moving about outdoors in the morning and urged the government to take measures to deal with the problem. "I feel suffocated when I go outdoors. I just want to breathe fresh air. After all, health is wealth," said Kapil Sharma.

"Pollution is a major problem in Delhi. Citizens must also make efforts to reduce pollution," said Ravinder. "The government must take stringent measures to combat the air pollution menace and steps should be taken to curb stubble burning," stressed Poonam.

On stubble burning, the Center-run SAFAR stated, "The fire counts as per SAFAR multi-satellite product estimate is 463 which is sufficiently high and wind arriving to Delhi are from North but fire contribution in Delhi's air quality is marginal. This is due to very high upper air transport level winds which may surpass the plume without descending in Delhi. It is an ideal example that fire counts are not directly proportional to deterioration of Delhi's AQI and meteorology playing a decisive role," the organisation stated in its advisory. SAFAR has advised 'sensitive groups' to reduce prolonged or heavy exertion. It has also advised residents to take more breaks and do less intense activities. The asthmatics have been advised to keep medicines ready if symptoms of coughing or shortness of breath occur. Heart patients should see a doctor if there are palpitations, shortness of breath, or unusual fatigue. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)