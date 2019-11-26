International Development News
Development News Edition

Delhi: Air quality remains 'poor' despite early morning drizzle

The air quality of Delhi on Tuesday remained in the 'poor' category for the second consecutive day with overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 242 with PM10 at 157 and PM2.5 at 70 at 9 am, said System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 10:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 10:30 IST
Delhi: Air quality remains 'poor' despite early morning drizzle
Smog engulfed Delhi on Tuesday [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

The air quality of Delhi on Tuesday remained in the 'poor' category for the second consecutive day with overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 242 with PM10 at 157 and PM2.5 at 70 at 9 am, said System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). The capital received a drizzle in the morning but it did not bring down the pollution levels. The 'Poor' AQI category is forecast for November 27 as well.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 is marked as severe/hazardous. AQI was 235 in Dhirpur at 9 am and it dipped to the ' poor' category at 263 in Mathura Road area. AQI near Pusa, Airport Terminal 3 and Delhi University stood at 228, 264 and 215 respectively.

Residents of the city complained of breathlessness and fatigue while moving about outdoors in the morning and urged the government to take measures to deal with the problem. "I feel suffocated when I go outdoors. I just want to breathe fresh air. After all, health is wealth," said Kapil Sharma.

"Pollution is a major problem in Delhi. Citizens must also make efforts to reduce pollution," said Ravinder. "The government must take stringent measures to combat the air pollution menace and steps should be taken to curb stubble burning," stressed Poonam.

On stubble burning, the Center-run SAFAR stated, "The fire counts as per SAFAR multi-satellite product estimate is 463 which is sufficiently high and wind arriving to Delhi are from North but fire contribution in Delhi's air quality is marginal. This is due to very high upper air transport level winds which may surpass the plume without descending in Delhi. It is an ideal example that fire counts are not directly proportional to deterioration of Delhi's AQI and meteorology playing a decisive role," the organisation stated in its advisory. SAFAR has advised 'sensitive groups' to reduce prolonged or heavy exertion. It has also advised residents to take more breaks and do less intense activities. The asthmatics have been advised to keep medicines ready if symptoms of coughing or shortness of breath occur. Heart patients should see a doctor if there are palpitations, shortness of breath, or unusual fatigue. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Retail Business Services Debuts Frictionless Store

Retail Business Services, the services company of Ahold Delhaize USA, has announced new frictionless store technology, piloted under the name lunchbox, which enables individuals to shop a small-format store in seconds by scanning in, shoppi...

UPDATE 2-China summons U.S. ambassador in protest over Hong Kong rights bill

Chinas foreign ministry summoned U.S. Ambassador Terry Branstad on Monday to protest against the passing in the U.S. Congress of the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act, saying it amounted to interference in an internal Chinese matter....

Sena, Cong, NCP satisfied with SC order of floor test in Maha assembly: Chavan

Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Tuesday said expressed satisfaction over the Supreme Court calling for a floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly on Wednesday, and said the Shiv Sena, Congress and the NCP have a majority in the Ho...

RCom shares rally 6 pc to hit upper circuit

Shares of Reliance Communications shares rose 6 per cent to hit upper circuit on Tuesday after the company received three resolution plans from different firms. On the BSE, the stock opened at 69 paise and rose 4.34 per cent to 72 paise api...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019