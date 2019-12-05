Delhi: Kiren Rijiju participates in grand finale of 'Run To Make India Litter Free' at JLN stadium

Left Menu
Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Thursday attended the grand finale of Run To Make India Litter Free - a 50 cities plogging run with Ripu Daman Bevli, the founder of the initiative at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju with plogging volunteers at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Thursday attended the grand finale of Run To Make India Litter Free - a 50 cities plogging run with Ripu Daman Bevli, the founder of the initiative at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here. Dressed in a white sweatshirt and track pants, the Union Minister was seen holding the campaign flag in one hand and the gunny sack in another.

Run To Make India Litter Free- a plogging run that began from Kochi on September 5 this year with pit-stops in key cities of Mumbai, Hyderabad and Kolkata, culminated here today, covering 1,000 kilometers across 50 cities in India and collecting 2.7 tonnes of littered plastic waste. Ripu Daman, India's first plogger began the initiative to drive the common goal of inculcating the habit of enhancing fitness at the same time keeping the environment clean, among the health and environment enthusiasts in the country.

Daman, said: "It is a dream run. In a true sense. Run To Make India Litter Free is the biggest catalyst in making huge inroads in achieving my dream of seeing India litter-free a reality. We have covered 50 cities and 1000 km across India and spread the word of providing utmost importance to a clean environment and healthy lifestyle among thousands of enthusiasts." "We are proud that our efforts were recognised by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Sports Authority of India had invited us to participate in FIT India Run on 2nd October in Delhi. That provided us the stimulus to further intensify our drive. Though the run is over now but we have passed on the baton to thousands of ambassadors across the country who will continue the good work of plogging and spreading the awareness about cleanliness and healthy lifestyle," he added.

Ahead of his second round of informal summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to plogging at a beach Mahabalipuram and called on people to "ensure our public places are clean and tidy." The exercise lasted over 30 minutes.

Plogging is an exercise that combines jogging with picking up litter. The Prime Minister had earlier too spoken in favour of the exercise which not only keeps the body healthy but helps the environment. (ANI)

