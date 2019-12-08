Thick blanket of fog engulfs Meghalaya

A thick blanket of dense fog has engulfed Meghalaya on Sunday, said India Meteorological Department (IMD). The squally weather with the wind speed 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is very likely to prevail over the southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Equatorial Indian Ocean, the weather forecast agency stated in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin.

The sea condition is likely to be very rough over the southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining the equatorial Indian Ocean. The weather forecast agency has advised fishermen not to venture into these areas for the next couple of days. (ANI)

