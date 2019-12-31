UP: Schools closed for students up to class 8 till Jan 5 in Jaunpur

In view of the cold conditions gripping the region, classes up to standard 8 will remain suspended till January 5 in all schools across Jaunpur. The District Magistrate on Tuesday announced the same in view of the "cold wave and extreme winters".

On December 30, all classes up to standard 8 were suspended from January 1 to January 4 in private and government schools across Churu district in Rajasthan. On Monday, severe cold day conditions were observed in most pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.