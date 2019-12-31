UP: Schools closed for students up to class 8 till Jan 5 in Jaunpur
In view of the cold conditions gripping the region, classes up to standard 8 will remain suspended till January 5 in all schools across Jaunpur.
In view of the cold conditions gripping the region, classes up to standard 8 will remain suspended till January 5 in all schools across Jaunpur. The District Magistrate on Tuesday announced the same in view of the "cold wave and extreme winters".
On December 30, all classes up to standard 8 were suspended from January 1 to January 4 in private and government schools across Churu district in Rajasthan. On Monday, severe cold day conditions were observed in most pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. (ANI)
