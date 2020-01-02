Left Menu
Snowfall in Meghalaya, Nagaland excite tourists, locals too!

After a gap of several years, snowfall has hit the north-eastern states of Meghalaya and Nagaland that lead to a dip in the mercury at the time of the new year.

Snowfall in Meghalaya and Nagaland are luring tourists. . Image Credit: ANI

After a gap of several years, snowfall has hit the north-eastern states of Meghalaya and Nagaland that lead to a dip in the mercury at the time of the new year. The biggest golf course in South East Asia in Shillong is completely covered with the snow as the state received the sudden snowfall.

The picture of the state -- rooftop, green mountains, hills, and valleys covered with a thick layer of snow -- has taken the Internet by storm. The beauty of the north-eastern states has invited scores of tourists from across the globe to experience the flavour of the sheer winter wonderlands during the snowfall period.

"This is the best time in winter. The tourist inflow is high at this time because it is a very rare sight to see anywhere else. Snowfall in the golf link is one of the best things in the morning. From 5 to 7 o'clock, the grass is fully covered with snow. Morning is the best time to visit here," said a tourist in Shillong. The local people of Meghalaya were elated to have an opportunity for fun with snow.

The golf players of the state said how practicing gold and exercising become more fascinating during this time. "We usually do exercise but exercising at this time is full of fun and excitement. This is the best place in Meghalaya to promote tourism of the state globally," said a local.

It is after 37 years the state of Nagaland has got the snowfall and has been able to lure the tourists to come to the winter paradise. States of Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand and several other states have got to experience the bone-chilling cold with the mountains and hills completely immersed in snow.

Snowfall has been witnessed at Tuensang, Kiphire, Zunheboto, Phek, Kohima, and Peren with the temperature hitting below 3-degree centigrade. (ANI)

