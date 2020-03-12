Fresh spell of snow, rain lashes parts of Himachal

Tourist hotspots Shimla, Kufri and Lahaul-Spiti in Himachal Pradesh received fresh snowfall on Thursday while several other places experienced light to moderate rains. According to the India Meteorological Department, the temperature has dropped by 6 to 8 degrees Celsius from normal in Himachal Pradesh. The rain is expected to continue during the day in Dharamshala and several other parts of the state.

The temperature today at Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti was -2.8. degree Celsius, Kalapa in Kinnaur district recorded -0.9 degree Celsius, Kufri recorded-0. 7 degree Celsius, Dalhousie recorded at 0.8 degree Celsius, Manali recorded-0.8 degrees Celsius and Shimla recorded 2.5 degrees Celsius. The weatherman has also forecast more rains and snowfall in the state on March 12 to 13. (ANI)

