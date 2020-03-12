Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fresh spell of snow, rain lashes parts of Himachal

Tourist hotspots Shimla, Kufri and Lahaul-Spiti in Himachal Pradesh received fresh snowfall on Thursday while several other places experienced light to moderate rains.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Shimla (Himachal Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 14:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 14:54 IST
Fresh spell of snow, rain lashes parts of Himachal
A picture of Kharapathar area of Shimla district [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Tourist hotspots Shimla, Kufri and Lahaul-Spiti in Himachal Pradesh received fresh snowfall on Thursday while several other places experienced light to moderate rains. According to the India Meteorological Department, the temperature has dropped by 6 to 8 degrees Celsius from normal in Himachal Pradesh. The rain is expected to continue during the day in Dharamshala and several other parts of the state.

The temperature today at Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti was -2.8. degree Celsius, Kalapa in Kinnaur district recorded -0.9 degree Celsius, Kufri recorded-0. 7 degree Celsius, Dalhousie recorded at 0.8 degree Celsius, Manali recorded-0.8 degrees Celsius and Shimla recorded 2.5 degrees Celsius. The weatherman has also forecast more rains and snowfall in the state on March 12 to 13. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Blockchain in humanitarian assistance: How promising it is?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

Italian businesses count heavy cost of coronavirus lockdown

Even if Italys draconian measures to stop the spread of coronavirus prove successful, they will leave an economy in tatters, with small and medium-sized businesses the hardest hit. Responding to the spread of the disease in Europes worst af...

Children who blame themselves for mom's sadness may experience depression: Study

Kids who assume blame for their mothers sadness are more likely to face depression and anxiety themselves, according to a new study which may lead to new early interventions to prevent these mental illnesses in children. The study, publi...

Indonesia busts Malaysians for virus-mask smuggling

Indonesia has detained two Malaysians for allegedly trying to smuggle some 12,000 virus facemasks back to their home country, police said Thursday. Officials at the international airport in Sumatras Medan city became suspicious and searched...

Haryana govt declares coronavirus an epidemic

COVID -19 has been declared an epidemic in Haryana, Health Minister Anil Vij said on Thursday. In the light of this development, the Governor of Haryana, Satyadev Narayan Arya has issued regulations regarding COVID-19 under the Epidemic Dis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020