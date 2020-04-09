Left Menu
Development News Edition

WHO chief 'politicising' COVID-19 pandemic, siding with China: Trump

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 09-04-2020 10:46 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 10:16 IST
WHO chief 'politicising' COVID-19 pandemic, siding with China: Trump
US President Donald Trump (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

US President Donald Trump has fired a fresh salvo at the World Health Organization, accusing its chief of siding with China and "politicizing" the coronavirus pandemic while repeating his threat to freeze the UN agency's funding. Trump's allegation comes a day after the US President threatened to put a "very powerful" hold on US' funding to the World Health Organization (WHO) and criticized it for having "missed the call" in its response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump slammed the Geneva-based global health agency for its early guidance aimed at countering the international spread of the coronavirus The president's fresh allegation comes after WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus cautioned against the politicisation of COVID-19 and said that such a move will only result in "many more body bags". "If you want to be exploited and if you want to have many more body bags, then you [politicize the virus]. If you don't want any more body bags, then you refrain from politicizing it," Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday.

Hours later at the White House conference, Trump agreed that the COVID-19 should not be politicized, but alleged that the WHO chief was doing exactly that and was siding with China. "When he (Ghebreyesus) says politicizing, he's politicizing. That shouldn't be. We spend USD 450 million last year, hundreds of millions in previous years. And they got to do better than that. They got to do better. When you talk about politics, I can't believe he's talking about politics look at the relationship they have to China," Trump said in response to a question.

"China spends USD 42 million. We spend USD 450 million and everything seems to be China's way. That's not right. It's not fair to us. And honestly, it's not fair to the world," he said. The United States is reevaluating its funding with respect to the WHO, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters at the White House.

"This is very consistent with what President Trump said since the beginning of his campaign. Organizations have to work," he added. "They have to deliver the outcomes for which they were intended and we need to make sure that only the WHO but every international organization that we take taxpayer money and give it to them for the benefit of America we need to make sure it is delivering on this taxpayer dollars. The WHO is no different in that respect," the top American diplomat said.

Trump asserted that the WHO had to get its priority right. "I think they have to get their priorities right and their priorities are that everybody has to be treated properly in every country. And it doesn't seem that way," he said.

"It doesn't seem that way so we are going to do study investigation and we are going to make a determination as to what we are doing. In the meantime, we are holding back, we are going very unfair to the United States USD 452 million compared to USD 42 million that is to the World Health Organization. That is not good, that is not good, not fair," he said. "Not fair at all and other countries as you know also gave very substantially less than the United States and the world WHO got it wrong. I mean they got it very wrong, in many ways they were wrong. They also minimized the threat very strongly and not good," Trump said.

In a statement, Senator Patrick Leahy said the WHO needed reform, just as it needs the strong support of the United States and other countries in order to do its job. "But such complaints also apply to President Trump, who ignored numerous warnings, downplayed the threat, discounted medical science and squandered valuable time that could have saved countless lives," the Democratic Senator said. "He continues to shamelessly and relentlessly try to shift responsibility for his disastrous response to the coronavirus to anyone and everyone except himself. It's the American people who desperately need new leadership," Leahy said.

Senator Ted Cruz, in an interview with Houston's Michael Berry Show, alleged that if China behaved like a responsible government, this crisis could have been averted. It could have potentially been contained to the region where the outbreak occurred, but for months, they denied it, they suppressed it, he said.

"The World Health Organization acted as a puppet and a mouthpiece for the Chinese Communist government, insisting the coronavirus had no risk of a human to human transmission... the World Health Organization was helping China spread that propaganda. Many of the deaths we have seen worldwide are a direct consequence of the Chinese coverup," Cruz said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Hanna Season 2 confirmation, release date, new cast addition, What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sub-Saharan Africa to fall into recession in 2020, says World Bank

The rapidly-spreading coronavirus outbreak is expected to push sub-Saharan Africa into recession in 2020 for the first time in 25 years, the World Bank said in a new forecast on Thursday.The banks Africas Pulse report said the regions econo...

'Times like these bring friends closer': PM after Trump's thank you for hydroxychloroquine export

Replying to President Donald Trumps appreciation after India allowed the export of anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine to the United States, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday once again hailed the strategic partnership shared betwe...

Hong Kong tourism chief pins hopes on recovery starting by July

The impact of the novel coronavirus on Hong Kongs tourism sector is unprecedented and the city can hope to start seeing things returning to normal by July, in part by trying to develop new markets, the head of the tourism board told Reuters...

Americans should never shake hands again: Fauci

US top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci has said that Americans should never shake hands again, underlining that the practise would not only prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus but also decrease instances of influenza dramati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020