'Times like these bring friends closer': PM after Trump's thank you for hydroxychloroquine export

Replying to President Donald Trump's appreciation after India allowed the export of anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine to the United States, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday once again hailed the strategic partnership shared between the two countries and assured that New Delhi will do everything possible to help humanity's fight against COVID-19.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2020 11:12 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 11:12 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File pic). Image Credit: ANI

Replying to President Donald Trump's appreciation after India allowed the export of anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine to the United States, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday once again hailed the strategic partnership shared between the two countries and assured that New Delhi will do everything possible to help humanity's fight against COVID-19. "Fully agree with you President @realDonaldTrump. Times like these bring friends closer. The India-US partnership is stronger than ever. India shall do everything possible to help humanity's fight against COVID-19. We shall win this together," the Prime Minister replied to Trump's message on social media.

The US President on Wednesday (local time) thanked India for its decision to export hydroxychloroquine to fight coronavirus and lauded Prime Minister Modi for his "strong leadership" in helping "not just India, but humanity" in this fight. "Extraordinary times require even closer cooperation between friends. Thank you India and the Indian people for the decision on HCQ. Will not be forgotten! Thank you PM Modi for your strong leadership in helping not just India, but humanity, in this fight!" Trump tweeted.

Earlier on Monday, Trump had hinted at a possible "retaliation" if India does not lift its hold on the export of the anti-malaria drug that is experimentally being used in the treatment of coronavirus patients. Trump had on Saturday said that he has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to supply Hydroxychloroquine tablets that can be used to treat COVID-19 patients.

"After a call today with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is giving serious consideration to releasing the hold it put on a US order for hydroxychloroquine," Trump had announced at the White House Coronavirus task force briefing. The Indian government on Wednesday assured that there will be no shortage of hydroxychloroquine in India.

"It has been ensured that not only today, even in the future, there will not be any lack of HCQ (hydroxychloroquine) as and when needed," Union Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Aggarwal said at a press briefing in New Delhi. The government had on Tuesday eased restrictions on the export of hydroxychloroquine and paracetamol. (ANI)

