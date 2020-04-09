CPI(M) suspends 6 party workers in Ker for attack on house of girl under obsevation for COVID-19

Left Menu
PTI | Thiruvai | Updated: 09-04-2020 22:58 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 22:58 IST
The ruling CPI(M) in Kerala on Thursday suspended six party members for allegedly pelting stones at a house where one person was under home quarantine for suspected coronavirus. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had on Wednesday lashed out the act of certain people who had indulged in social media shaming of a girl's family for being under home quarantine.

"The house of a student who was under observation was attacked. There was a social media campaign against the student and her family members. Her father had even received a death threat. The girl had filed a complaint with me on Tuesday seeking protection for her life. It is reported that the attack was in retaliation to this complaint. Strong action will be taken," Vijayan had said. The district committee of the CPI(M) on Thursday said the attack on the student's family was an "inhuman act".

"It was found that certain party members were also involved in this attack. The party members Rajesh, Ashokan, Ajesh, Sanal, Naveen and Jinson were suspended from the party pending enquiry," the district committee said. There was a social media campaign against the student, who was under observation, and her family and they had approached the chief minister against this on April 7.

The police had on April 8 arrested three of the accused and let them off on bail. "We had arrested three of them. We are also looking into the allegation regarding the social media campaign," police told 'PTI'.

Vijayan had said strict action would be taken against anyone "irrespective of political party affiliation" and "such acts will not be tolerated". He had also urged the people to remain vigilant against such acts.

"The people, along with the police must come out strongly against such acts. We must also isolate those who do engage in such activities and remain vigilant during the pandemic," Vijayan had said.PTI RRT SS PTI PTI.

