Kremlin says Putin, Trump, Saudi king seek to stabilise oil trade

Russian President Vladimir Putin, U.S. President Donald Trump and Saudi Arabia's King Salman, discussed the OPEC+ oil group meeting in a phone call on Friday and confirmed their aim was to stabilise the global oil trade, the Kremlin said.

They also discussed the forthcoming G20 online conference of energy ministries, which is scheduled to be held later on Friday.

OPEC, Russia and other allies outlined plans on Thursday to cut their oil output by more than a fifth and said they expected the United States and other producers to join in their effort to prop up prices hammered by the coronavirus crisis.

