Left Menu
Development News Edition

Whether in power or not, Cong will help people fight against: Sonia Gandhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2020 09:28 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 09:28 IST
Whether in power or not, Cong will help people fight against: Sonia Gandhi

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday sought to assure people of her party's support amid the corona-led crisis and expressed confidence that with a strong morale, the country will emerge victorious against the crisis very soon. In a video message released by the party, the Congress president urged countrymen to stay indoors, be safe and observe the lockdown stipulations, saying it will not be possible to win this battle without everyone's support.

The message by the Congress president came shortly before Prime Minister Narendra Modi was to address the nation to chart out the next course of action after the 21-day lockdown, which is to end on Tuesday midnight. Gandhi also thanked people for maintaining peace and patience while staying indoors and adhering to the lockdown stipulations.

"Today, when the country is fighting such a big battle, every Congress worker understands his responsibility and is always ready to help every warrior in this fight. "Anyone can ask for our support at the state level or at the central control room and every Congress worker will support you," she said.

The Congress chief also sought to assure people of her party's support in fighting the anti-corona battle in these trying times. "I assure you that whether the Congress party is in power or in opposition, we will stand by you anywhere in this battle. I am confident that, with a high morale, we will emerge from this crisis very soon. You stay at home and be safe," she said in her video message in Hindi.

"Today, your support in dealing with the crisis due to coronavirus is no less patriotism. The country is able to fight this virus only because of your help and support. I do not have words to thank you," she said. Gandhi told countrymen that our warriors are working hard, day and night, in helping fight this battle and win over it, despite the shortage of personal protection equipment. These warriors, she said, include doctors, health workers and NGOs.

Sanitation workers, police personnel and government officers too are working hard and round the clock to control the deadly virus, she added. "This fight will weaken without your support, and we should not allow this to happen.

"At some place, I hear reports about ill-treatment meted out to doctors. This is wrong. Our culture and tradition does not allow this and we should support them," she said. She also lauded the work done by some people at individual level in supporting the poor in providing them food, ration and sanitisers.

"Every Indian is unitedly fighting this battle and fulfilling his or her duty," she said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

BSP Chief Mayawati pays tributes to Ambedkar on his 129th birth anniversary

BSP Chief Mayawati on Tuesday paid tributes to father of the Indian Constitution and Dalit social reformer, Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, on his 129th birth anniversary. On the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti, I pay respects to him on behalf of the par...

Florida deems WWE 'essential business' amid coronavirus outbreak

World Wrestling Entertainment WWE has been deemed an essential business in Florida, the mayor of Orange County said on Monday, allowing the company to resume live tapings of its shows in the state during the coronavirus outbreak. A statewid...

48 more COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, state tally reaches 945

48 more COVID-19 cases have been reported in Rajasthan, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 945, the state Health Department said on Tuesday. All 48 new coronavirus cases have been reported from the state capital, J...

Chinese survey ship returns to Vietnam's exclusive economic zone

A Chinese survey ship that was embroiled in a standoff with Vietnamese vessels last year in the disputed South China Sea has returned to waters within Vietnams Exclusive Economic Zone EEZ, ship tracking data showed on Tuesday.Beginning last...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020