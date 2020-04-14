Left Menu
Development News Edition

India's fight against COVID-19 moving ahead strongly, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that India's fight against coronavirus is moving ahead very strongly and the country has been able to avert considerable damage due to sacrifice of the countrymen.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2020 10:21 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 10:21 IST
India's fight against COVID-19 moving ahead strongly, says PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the nation on Tuesday. . Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that India's fight against coronavirus is moving ahead very strongly and the country has been able to avert considerable damage due to sacrifice of the countrymen. "India's fight against corona global epidemic is moving ahead very strongly. Because of your sacrifice so far, India has been able to avert considerable damage from coronavirus. I know how many problems you had to face. Somebody has trouble getting food, somebody has trouble commuting and someone is away from home," Prime Minister Modi said in his address to the nation.

"But for the sake of the country, you are performing your duties like a disciplined soldier. This is the power which is inherent in 'We The People of India' in our constitution. On the birth anniversary of Baba Saheb, this demonstration of our collective power and this resolution is a true tribute to him," he said. Prior to this, the Prime Minister had on Saturday held consultations with Chief Ministers through video-conferencing, during which talks were held over the need for extending the lockdown further after taking into consideration the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country.

During the course of the meeting, Modi had said that there seems to be a consensus amongst the States on the extension of lockdown by another two weeks. The Prime Minister underlined that the motto of the government earlier was 'jaan hai to jahaan hai' but now it is 'jaan bhi jahaan bhi'. Odisha, Punjab, Maharashtra, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and have already announced the extension of lockdown.

India's total number of Coronavirus positive cases has climbed to 10,363 including 8,988 active cases, 1,035 cured/discharged/migrated and 339 deaths, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said today. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

Could the new coronavirus weaken 'anti-vaxxers'?

An American mother-of-three is a long-time member of anti-vaxxer groups online a small but vocal global community that believes vaccines are a dangerous con and refuse to immunize themselves or their children. But COVID-19 is shaking her vi...

Trump hits back at media, accuses of misinformation on COVID 19

Accusing the American media of giving unfair coverage to his fight against the coronavirus, a combative US President Donald Trump came out with videos and news reports appreciating his administrations efforts in containing the spread of COV...

Sport-On this day: Born April 15, 1957: Evelyn Ashford, American sprinter

On a warm July 1983 day in the Colorado mountains, a slender American woman literally reached the peak of female sprinting when she smashed the womens 100 metres world record that German athletes had owned for a decade.Evelyn Ashford had be...

Evan Spiegel series dropped by Quibi

Streaming service Quibi is not moving forward with a series based on success of Snapchat and its founder Evan Spiegel. The platform had announced the project at the SXSW film festival last year. According to Variety, the series to be base...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020