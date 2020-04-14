After April 20 relaxation in lockdown in areas with no hotspots, says PM Modi

Left Menu
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday indicated at easing of lockdown restrictions in places where there is no hotspot after April 20 soon after announcing the extension of lockdown till May 3 amid surging COVID-19 cases in the country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2020 10:58 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 10:58 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday indicated at easing of lockdown restrictions in places where there is no hotspot after April 20 soon after announcing the extension of lockdown till May 3 amid surging COVID-19 cases in the country. He asserted that there will be more strictness in enforcing lockdown rules.

"We have to be very careful about hotspots. We will have to keep a close watch on the places which are expected to be converted into hotspots. The creation of new hotspots will further challenge our hard work. The strictness of the fight against corona will further be increased in the next week," he said in his address to the nation. "There will be a review of every town, police station, every district and every state by April 20 to see how lockdown rules are being followed there and how much that area has protected itself from the infection," he said.

Speaking further, the Prime Minister said: "Till 20th April, all districts, localities, states will be closely monitored, as to how strictly they are implementing norms. States which will not let hotspots increase, they could be allowed to let some important activities resume, but with certain conditions." The 21-day lockdown, which was announced by the Prime Minister last month, was slated to end today.

Earlier, Odisha, Punjab, Maharashtra, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and have already announced the extension of lockdown. India's total number of Coronavirus positive cases has climbed to 10,363 including 8,988 active cases, 1,035 cured/discharged/migrated and 339 deaths, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said today. (ANI)

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

