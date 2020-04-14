Left Menu
Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

The Secretary underscored the United States’ commitment to supporting Ethiopia and working with international partners to respond to the ongoing public health emergency. 

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans
The Secretary and the Prime Minister also discussed the importance of the U.S.-Ethiopian bilateral relationship and stressed the need for continued collaboration on key regional issues. Image Credit: Twitter ( @SecPompeo )

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus:‎

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo spoke today with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. Secretary Pompeo thanked the Prime Minister and Ethiopian Airlines for their continued support to provide flights to American citizens stranded overseas by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Secretary underscored the United States' commitment to supporting Ethiopia and working with international partners to respond to the ongoing public health emergency. The Secretary and the Prime Minister also discussed the importance of the U.S.-Ethiopian bilateral relationship and stressed the need for continued collaboration on key regional issues.

(With Inputs from APO)

