Communist Party of India leader D Raja on Tuesday said that the lockdown extension announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was "nothing unexpected" and warned that the health crisis must not end up becoming a hunger crisis as the government apparently lacked any road map for fulfilling the needs of the poor amid the pandemic.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2020 15:39 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 15:39 IST
Health crisis must not end up becoming hunger crisis: D Raja
CPI leader D Raja speaking to ANI on Tuesday. Image Credit: ANI

Communist Party of India leader D Raja on Tuesday said that the lockdown extension announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was "nothing unexpected" and warned that the health crisis must not end up becoming a hunger crisis as the government apparently lacked any road map for fulfilling the needs of the poor amid the pandemic. "The Prime Minister hads announced that the lockdown would be extended till May 3-- there is nothing unexpected in that. The Prime minister also talked about saving the lives of people in the time of economic hardships. How does he plan to save the lives of the people?" Raja said while speaking with ANI.

He added: "He (PM Modi) did not make an announcement about any livelihood package for the poor, daily wage workers, migrant workers, all those who have lost their jobs and earnings in the informal and formal sector." The CPI leader further said that saving lives means that the government must ensure a certain livelihood for the poor.

"The Prime Minister has not said anything substantial, as we had expected," he said, adding that the lockdown has "caused enormous difficulties" to the poor people. "The lockdown has caused enormous difficulties to the poor people, daily wagers etc for whom the Prime Minister should have come out with a comprehensive package," Raja said.

"How can people live with just 5 kg of rice. We have been saying that the government must ensure that full ration to all the poor people. People must not starve, they must not stay hungry. The health crisis must not lead to a hunger crisis," he added. Earlier, Prime Minister Modi announced that the national lockdown will be extended till May 3.

India's total number of coronavirus positive cases rose to 10,363 including 8,988 active cases, 1,035 cured/discharged and 339 deaths, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday. (ANI)

