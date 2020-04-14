Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mexico-Trump oil deal raises question: At what cost?

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 14-04-2020 18:54 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 17:51 IST
Mexico-Trump oil deal raises question: At what cost?
President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (File photo) Image Credit: Flickr

Mexico's leader has incurred a debt with U.S. President Donald Trump by accepting U.S. help to end a standoff over global oil cuts, triggering concern the American president will in return make the country pay on issues like migration and security.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, a leftist oil nationalist, had balked at a demand by the OPEC+ group of oil-producing nations to cut output by 400,000 barrels per day. Instead, he offered a cut of 100,000 bpd and said Trump "generously" agreed last week to help Mexico make up the rest.

Trump has angered Mexicans by insisting the country will pay for a border wall he is building to keep out illegal immigrants. He has imposed a series of migration and trade-related demands on Lopez Obrador and said Mexico would "reimburse" the United States for the oil cuts. He has not yet said how.

It could easily mean more demands on immigration and security, Sergio Alcocer, a former Mexican deputy foreign minister for North America, told Reuters. "This could become a joker, a sort of blank cheque," for Trump, Alcocer said.

Under U.S. coercion, Mexico has had to spend extra money on border policing, looking after asylum seekers and security. The thought of Trump suddenly having additional leverage has sown disquiet among both supporters and adversaries of Lopez Obrador. One Mexican official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said it could put Mexico under pressure to take a less critical view of U.S. foreign policy in Latin America, notably Venezuela.

Gabriela Cuevas, a congresswoman in Lopez Obrador's National Regeneration Movement (MORENA), said it was vital that the deal with Trump was "made transparent," given his record. "Trump has never been good news for Mexico," she said.

But she said Lopez Obrador had done well to secure lower output cuts given that Russia and Saudi Arabia had started the oil price war and that it had not been fair to expect Mexico to slash crude output from record lows in the first place. By contrast, for Trump to back output cuts to help prices would likely play well in key states during an election year, including Texas, where he could also argue the Mexico portion of the deal showed goodwill toward Latinos, Alcocer said.

Details of the U.S.-Mexico agreement were vague. Some industry insiders believe that instead of pursuing real production cuts, Trump aims to take U.S. crude off the market by storing it.

Lopez Obrador told reporters on Monday that Mexico had done "very well" out of the oil deal and that he would give more details on Wednesday. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump is widely reviled south of the border, having denigrated Mexican migrants as "rapists" during his 2015-16 election campaign and pitched economic ties into uncertainty with demands for a new trade deal favoring the United States. "If the past is prologue, nobody should be expecting Donald Trump not to use any leverage that he has against Mexico when the time comes," said Michael Camunez, a former U.S. Assistant Secretary of Commerce under President Barack Obama.

Once highly critical of Trump, Lopez Obrador has sought to avoid conflict with him since taking power 16 months ago. Jorge Castaneda, a former Mexican foreign minister, said so far, the approach had worked.

In return for giving Trump what he wanted on immigration, for example, Washington has been more tolerant when Lopez Obrador has pressured U.S. companies. But Mexico was more and more in debt with Trump on different issues, he added. And "the Americans always end up thinking they did more for you than you did for them," Castaneda said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

Mother Dairy makes special arrangement to supply milk, dairy products at hotspots in NCR

Mother Dairy on Tuesday said it has made special arrangements to supply milk and other dairy products at 61 hotspots of coronavirus pandemic across the national capital region. Mother Dairy is a leading milk supplier in the Delhi-NCR with p...

One dies of coronavirus in UP's Moradabad

One person died of coronavirus while 16 others tested positive for the infection in Uttar Pradeshs Moradabad, officials said on Tuesday. Officials said they had sent samples of 17 people for testing to Aligarhs Jawaharlal Nehru Medical Coll...

Amazon ordered to limit French trade to essential goods

Amazon has been ordered to limit French deliveries to essential goods only within 24 hours to allow for a deeper assessment of coronavirus risks at its sites in the country, trade union Sud said on Tuesday.Some unions had been calling for t...

76-year-old coronavirus infected man dies in Bengaluru Urban:toll in Karnataka increases to 10: health department. PTI KSU APR RAVINDRANATH RAVINDRANATH

76-year-old coronavirus infected man dies in Bengaluru Urbantoll in Karnataka increases to 10 health department. PTI KSU APR RAVINDRANATH RAVINDRANATH...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020