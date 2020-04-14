Left Menu
BJP MP reaches Dhanbad by road from Delhi, asked to remain in home quarantine

PTI | Dhanbad | Updated: 14-04-2020 18:33 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 18:33 IST
BJP MP P N Singh was on Tuesday asked to remain in home quarantine by the Dhanbad district administration after he reached here from New Delhi by road in the midst of the nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Dhanbad Circle Officer Prasant Layak and Block Development Officer Uday Razzak told reporters that they went to the BJP MP’s residence at Dhansar in the coal city. They asked him to remain in home-quarantine for 14 days, as there is a standing order from the health department to quarantine any person coming from outside the state. Singh had set out from New Delhi on Saturday and reached Dhanbad on Sunday afternoon. “Samples of the BJP MP will be taken for testing for COVID-19 and also of those who had come in his contact during the last two days,” the officials said.

Meanwhile, an aide of the three-time Member of Parliament said Singh has chronic ailments like diabetes. He said the BJP MP was staying alone in Delhi after he went to the national capital to attend the Lok Sabha session before the parliament was adjourned sine die following the nationwide lockdown. The aide said Singh was feeling alone and wanted to stay with his family in Dhanbad due to his chronic ailments.

He added that Singh could not return home immediately as he had to take part in an important party meeting, and also he could not get a confirmed flight ticket for March 23. “The BJP MP set out from New Delhi on Saturday and reached Dhanbad on Sunday afternoon after covering a distance of over 1,200 km in 17 hours. He showed his health certificate and pass at several points where his car travelled,” Singh’s aide added.

The BJP MP could not be contacted as his mobile phone was switched off. PTI COR PVR SNS SRY.

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

