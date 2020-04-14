Left Menu
Delhi govt works with Google India for easy mapping of night shelters

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that his government is working with Google India Maps to ensure easy accessibility of food and night shelters in the capital during the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of COVID19.

Updated: 14-04-2020 22:03 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 22:03 IST
Delhi govt works with Google India for easy mapping of night shelters
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

"As we prepare for an extended lockdown, we are proud to work together with @GoogleIndia Maps in ensuring easy accessibility of all our food and night shelters. We are committed to doing everything possible to make life easy for those most affected by the lockdown," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, according to Google India, 900 of the shelters set up in Delhi can be tracked through their Maps mobile application. "Food and night shelters can now be found in #Delhi and 32 other cities to help those in need," said Google India. (ANI)

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

