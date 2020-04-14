Left Menu
Development News Edition

Historic Irish rivals strike government deal, seek third partner

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 14-04-2020 22:55 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 22:31 IST
Historic Irish rivals strike government deal, seek third partner
Representative image Image Credit: Freepik

The leaders of Irish rival parties Fianna Fail and Fine Gael agreed on Tuesday to govern together for the first time if they can get additional support to form a coalition two months after an election since overshadowed by the coronavirus crisis. Fierce rivals on the center-right, the two dominant parties have swapped power throughout the nation's history since emerging from opposing sides of Ireland's 1920s civil war but their combined support has diminished in recent years

No longer able to command a majority together, they need the support of at least one smaller party or eight independent lawmakers to control the fractured 160-seat parliament. The two parties said in identical short statements that the leaders had agreed the framework document and would brief their respective parties on Wednesday.

In an internal email to Fine Gael lawmakers seen by Reuters, party chairman Martin Heydon said the leaders reaffirmed their commitment to forming a majority government of three or more parties with "an equal partnership between Fine Gael and Fianna Fail at its center." Leo Varadkar's caretaker government has imposed a series of restrictions to slow the spread of the coronavirus but no new legislation can be passed until a new government is formed and selects the remaining members of the upper house of parliament.

The parties negotiating teams struck the broad agreement on Monday after a month of on-off talks. It includes the need for a national economic recovery plan to overcome the coronavirus lockdown of the country, a source familiar with its contents told Reuters. Both parties refuse to govern with the left-wing, pro-Irish unity Sinn Fein party, which surged to 37 seats in the February election, the same number held by Fianna Fail and two more than Fine Gael's 35.

That leaves the Green Party, which has 12 seats, and the center-left Labour and Social Democrat parties, with six seats each, as the only viable partners. All three have so far shown little enthusiasm to join such a coalition. A number of the 20 independents in parliament - many of whom are ex-Fine Gael and Fianna Fail members - are willing to join and would likely number enough to reach a majority.

However, senior Fine Gael members, including Varadkar and his acting finance minister, Paschal Donohoe, have suggested the participation of a third party could be a precondition of Fine Gael continuing in office. "It will be odd," Acting Employment Affairs Minister Regina Doherty of Fine Gael told national broadcaster RTE when asked about the prospect of sharing power with their bitter rival.

"But what I know about Irish people is we tend to set aside our differences when there's a bigger issue at hand."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. CDC reports 579,005 coronavirus cases, 22,252 deaths

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC on Tuesday reported 579,005 cases of coronavirus, an increase of 24,156 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 310 to 22,252.The CDC reported its tal...

Rolex joins Baselworld defections that cast doubt on watch fair's future

Rolex, Patek Philippe and Chanel will not exhibit at MCH Groups Baselworld watch and jewellery trade show in 2021, they said on Tuesday, another blow to the flagging event that has already seen high-profile exits including Swatch Group. The...

Virender Sehwag pays tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on his birth anniversary

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag on Tuesday paid tribute to the architect of the Indian Constitution Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar on his 129th birth anniversary. Humble tributes to the architect of Indian Constitution, Bharat Ratna Dr Bhimrao...

French court orders Amazon to suspend non-essential sales

A French court has ordered Amazon to stop selling, storing or delivering non-essential goods for the next month to protect its employees from the virus. The emergency ruling Tuesday requires Amazon to evaluate health risks at all its facili...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020