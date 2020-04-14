Delhi CM appeals to migrant workers to stay, assures them necessary facilities

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday appealed to migrant workers and people from other states to stay back in Delhi and assured them that government will provide all the necessary facilities to them. "Many of you are from UP, Bihar, Haryana and other states but reside in Delhi and desperately want to go back to your home but I request you please stay back till May 3. I assure you we will provide all the necessary facilities. Stay back where you are. Please trust us, we will provide whatever you need," CM Kejriwal told ANI.

Kejriwal cautioned the people to not fall for rumours. "People may try to spread rumours. Don't get lured by them. No one can take you to your village now. Someone might tell you DTC buses are standing somewhere. No DTC bus is taking you anywhere. I appeal you to stay back here and we will provide all the necessary facilities to you," he said.

Kejriwal requested the people to maintain discipline. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended lockdown till May 3. I request all of you to maintain discipline. You maintained discipline and stayed at your homes during the last 21 days and the same has to be observed till May 3," he said.

"If we lift the lockdown now, coronavirus will spread across the country and hence to save our lives lockdown has been extended. I know you are facing problems but it is important for saving the lives of our loved ones," he added. The 21-day nationwide lockdown, which was to end on Tuesday, has been extended till May 3. The lockdown has been enforced to prevent the spread of coronavirus. (ANI)

