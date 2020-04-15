Trump announces funding halt to World Health Organization

Trump announces funding halt to World Health OrganizationPTI | Washington DC | Updated: 15-04-2020 04:09 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 04:09 IST
President Donald Trump announced Tuesday a suspension of US funding to the World Health Organization because he said it had covered up the seriousness of the COVID-19 outbreak in China before it spread around the world
Trump told a press conference he was instructing his administration to halt funding while "a review is conducted to assess the World Health Organization's role in severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of the coronavirus." According to Trump, the WHO prevented transparency over the outbreak and the United States -- the UN body's biggest funder which provided USD 400 million last year -- will now "discuss what to do with all that money that goes to the WHO." "With the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have deep concerns whether America's generosity has been put to the best use possible."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
