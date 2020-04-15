Rahul Gandhi asks govt to bring back Indian workers stuck in Middle East

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday urged the government to organize flights to bring back Indian workers stuck in the Middle East and desperate to return

He said the workers are in deep distress there due to shutting of businesses in the Middle East due to the COVID-19 pandemic

"The Covid19 crisis and shutting of businesses in the Middle East have left thousands of Indian workers in deep distress and desperate to return home. "The Government must organize flights to bring home our brothers and sisters most in need of assistance, with quarantine plans in place," he said on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.